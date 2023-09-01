Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Fourth Department – Murder: People v. Hanes

September 1, 2023

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Murder

Verdict against the weight of evidence

People v. Hanes

KA 19-01783

Appealed from Genesee County Court

Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of murder in connection with the death of a man who was found badly beaten inside his room at a rooming house. The defendant argues that the verdict is against the weight of evidence.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court noted several witnesses testified that they heard a commotion inside the victim’s room and saw a man climbing out through the victim’s window. Some witnesses thought the man was the victim. However, surveillance evidence and the defendant’s statements to the police established that he was on his bicycle outside the house talking to some of the witnesses 10 minutes before the murder. There were also text messages between the defendant and victim prior to the murder regarding a debt owed to the victim and a possible drug transaction. DNA on a baseball cap found outside the  rooming house, directly beneath the window to the victim’s room, showed that the defendant was the major contributor.

Braedan M. Gillman, of the Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo, for the defendant-appellant; William G. Zickle, of the district attorney’s office, for the respondent.

Oral argument video

