Iowa teen on trial for killing of 2 fellow students says he feared for his life

By: Associated Press and Lawyers USA//September 1, 2023

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa teenager feared for his life when he fatally shot two fellow students at an alternative educational program for at-risk youth, his lawyer said Thursday, rebutting a claim by prosecutors that the shooting was a premeditated attack on rival gang members.

Preston Walls, 19, is one of two students charged in the shooting at the Starts Right Here program on Jan. 23, which killed 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr. The victims’ families have denied they were involved in gangs.

The school’s founder Will Keeps, himself an ex-gang member, was wounded trying to intervene to stop the violence. He still has lingering injuries.

As Walls’ trial began Thursday, attorney Glen Downey said his client admits he pulled the trigger but did so because “he didn’t want to die.”

“Preston decided he didn’t want to go home to his family in a pine box,” Downey said.

Walls is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and criminal gang participation. Jury selection had stretched for more than three days.

