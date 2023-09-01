Second Circuit – Sexual abuse: Doe v. United States

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

Sexual abuse

Statute of limitations – Tolling

Doe v. United States

22-843-cv

Judges Calabresi, Lee, and Nathan

Background: The plaintiff alleged that she was sexually and psychologically abused by a former Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer. She commenced the action four years after the abuse ended. The plaintiff appeals from the grant of summary judgment to the defendants declining to toll the statute of limitations.

Ruling: The Second Circuit affirmed. The court held that the record makes plausible inferences that years of violent sexual abuse and threats to the plaintiff’s life constituted an extraordinary circumstance preventing the plaintiff from sooner pursuing her claims, and that she acted with reasonable diligence.

George W. Kramer for the appellant; Brian M. Boynton, Vanessa Avery, Mark Stern, and Lowell V. Sturgill Jr., United States attorneys, and Trent A. LaLima and Virginia M. Gillette, of Santos & LaLima, for the appellees.