Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Defamation lawsuit from state official accused of leaking is dismissed

State official accused of leaking to the media

By: Bennett Loudon//September 5, 2023

Home>Law>

Defamation lawsuit from state official accused of leaking is dismissed

Defamation lawsuit from state official accused of leaking is dismissed

State official accused of leaking to the media

By: Bennett Loudon//September 5, 2023

A state appeals court has dismissed a defamation lawsuit filed by a state official accused of leaking information to the news media.

In November 2022, state Supreme Court Justice Gerard J. Neri, in Onondaga County, denied both the defendant’s motion to dismiss the complaint, and the plaintiff’s motion to dismiss the defendant’s counterclaim.

Now the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department, has reversed Neri and granted both motions.

Plaintiff Gary J. Lavine filed a defamation complaint seeking damages for statements allegedly made by defendant Rita M. Glavin in a letter to the New York State Inspector General about her concerns that Lavine, as a member of the New York State Joint Commission on Public Ethics, was disclosing confidential information to the media.

Glavin answered the complaint and asserted a counterclaim seeking to recover damages under the anti-strategic lawsuits against public participation statutes (SLAPP) statute, which was enacted in 1992 to prevent the use of the threat of litigation to intimidate individuals who get involved in public affairs.

Lavine moved to dismiss the defendant’s counterclaim, and Glavin moved to dismiss his complaint. Both motions were denied, and they appealed.

“We agree with defendant on her appeal that Supreme Court should have granted her motion insofar as it sought dismissal of the complaint … and we therefore modify the order accordingly,” the Fourth Department wrote.

“There is no dispute that defendant established on her motion that the action involves public petition and participation, and we conclude that plaintiff, in opposition to the motion, failed to demonstrate that the action has a substantial basis in law inasmuch as defendant’s statements in question constitute nonactionable expressions of opinion,” the court wrote.

For the statements to be “susceptible of a defamatory connotation, they must come within the well-stablished categories of actionable communications,” the court wrote.

“Because falsity is a necessary element of a defamation cause of action and only facts are capable of being proven false, it follows that only statements alleging facts can properly be the subject of a defamation action,” the court wrote.

The defendant’s letter constitutes “a statement of opinion … accompanied by a recitation of the facts upon which it is based,” according to the decision.

The court noted that Lavin made allegations, using phrases such as “appear to be,” and “to the extent that there is evidence,” while setting forth the facts upon which such allegations were based.

“The purpose of the letter was to implore the Inspector General to commence an investigation,” the court wrote.

“In reviewing the full context of the communication, including its tone and purpose, we conclude that defendant set out the basis for (her) personal opinion, leaving it to the (Inspector General) to evaluate it for (herself),” the court wrote.

[email protected] / (585) 232-2035

l

Related Content

Gleason Hall on the campus of University of Rochester. (Courtesy of UR)

Lawsuit brought by kidnapped ex-student against UR dismissed

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against the University of Rochester by a former student who was [...]

September 1, 2023

NYC must pay New York Times legal fees in freedom of information case

A state Supreme Court justice has ordered New York City officials to pay the New York Times Co. more than $44,[...]

August 31, 2023

Second Circuit upholds award in medical malpractice case after death from cancer

In a split decision, a federal appeals court has affirmed an award in a medical malpractice lawsuit, but denie[...]

August 30, 2023
Colleen Holland is pictured with Devin Palmer, left, and Scott Mooney, right, in 2017. Holland has been nominated to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York.

Biden nominates Rochester native to federal court bench

Rochester native Colleen Holland has been nominated by President Biden as a judge on the U.S. District Court f[...]

August 30, 2023
Mike Gionta

Barclay Damon adds two associates

Barclay Damon LLP has hired two new associate attorneys.

August 30, 2023

Defendant sentenced 23 years to life for murder of Jeremy Hamilton Jr.

Monroe County Court Judge Meredith A. Vacca has sentenced Trevor Smith III to 23 years to life in state prison[...]

August 29, 2023

Case Digests

See all Case Digests

On The Move

Law News

See All Law News

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...