Defamation lawsuit from state official accused of leaking is dismissed

State official accused of leaking to the media

A state appeals court has dismissed a defamation lawsuit filed by a state official accused of leaking information to the news media.

In November 2022, state Supreme Court Justice Gerard J. Neri, in Onondaga County, denied both the defendant’s motion to dismiss the complaint, and the plaintiff’s motion to dismiss the defendant’s counterclaim.

Now the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department, has reversed Neri and granted both motions.

Plaintiff Gary J. Lavine filed a defamation complaint seeking damages for statements allegedly made by defendant Rita M. Glavin in a letter to the New York State Inspector General about her concerns that Lavine, as a member of the New York State Joint Commission on Public Ethics, was disclosing confidential information to the media.

Glavin answered the complaint and asserted a counterclaim seeking to recover damages under the anti-strategic lawsuits against public participation statutes (SLAPP) statute, which was enacted in 1992 to prevent the use of the threat of litigation to intimidate individuals who get involved in public affairs.

Lavine moved to dismiss the defendant’s counterclaim, and Glavin moved to dismiss his complaint. Both motions were denied, and they appealed.

“We agree with defendant on her appeal that Supreme Court should have granted her motion insofar as it sought dismissal of the complaint … and we therefore modify the order accordingly,” the Fourth Department wrote.

“There is no dispute that defendant established on her motion that the action involves public petition and participation, and we conclude that plaintiff, in opposition to the motion, failed to demonstrate that the action has a substantial basis in law inasmuch as defendant’s statements in question constitute nonactionable expressions of opinion,” the court wrote.

For the statements to be “susceptible of a defamatory connotation, they must come within the well-stablished categories of actionable communications,” the court wrote.

“Because falsity is a necessary element of a defamation cause of action and only facts are capable of being proven false, it follows that only statements alleging facts can properly be the subject of a defamation action,” the court wrote.

The defendant’s letter constitutes “a statement of opinion … accompanied by a recitation of the facts upon which it is based,” according to the decision.

The court noted that Lavin made allegations, using phrases such as “appear to be,” and “to the extent that there is evidence,” while setting forth the facts upon which such allegations were based.

“The purpose of the letter was to implore the Inspector General to commence an investigation,” the court wrote.

“In reviewing the full context of the communication, including its tone and purpose, we conclude that defendant set out the basis for (her) personal opinion, leaving it to the (Inspector General) to evaluate it for (herself),” the court wrote.

