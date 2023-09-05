Fourth Department – Discovery notice: Harper v. Al-Shaby

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Discovery notice

Expert inspection – Public place

Harper v. Al-Shaby

CA 22-00104

Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County

Background: The plaintiffs commenced a negligence action seeking to recover damages resulting from a trip and fall. She tripped after catching her foot between a metal strip and a patch of missing concrete on the exterior steps at a store’s entrance. The plaintiffs appeal from the denial of their post-trial motion to set aside the verdict based on the preclusion of their expert.

Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed and a new trial was granted. The court noted that the expert was precluded as the expert examined the accident site without providing notice to the defendants. The Appellate Division held that CPLR 3120 is a notice requirement applicable to a party seeking discovery within another party’s control, not a disclosure requirement placed on the party seeking the discovery. The plaintiffs were not required to give notice as the steps were observable by the expert in a public space.

John T. Ryan, of Campbell & Associates, for the plaintiffs-appellants; Kathleen J. Martin, of Goldberg Segalla, and Scott D. Mancuso, of Mura Law Group, for the defendants-respondents.

Oral argument video