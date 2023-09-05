Fourth Department – Driving while intoxicated: People v. Heath

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Driving while intoxicated

Traffic stop – 911 call

People v. Heath

KA 21-0510

Appealed from Ontario County Court

Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of two counts of driving while intoxicated and once count of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. HE argues that the court erred in refusing to suppress evidence obtained from him during an encounter with the police.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court noted that an officer received a radio transmission from dispatch describing a sick or intoxicated driver based on a 911 caller having observed an individual in a vehicle located in the drive-through lane of a fast food restaurant pour an alcoholic beverage into a cup. The officer testified that possessing an open alcoholic beverage in a vehicle is a violation of the Vehicle and Traffic Law and that dispatch provided him with the make, model, and license plate number of the suspect vehicle. The Appellate Division held that the information from the 911 caller is presumed to be credible. The court further held that, despite the differing interpretation as to whether the defendant pulled over before the officer made his U-turn, there was no dispute that the officer pulled behind the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

Allison V. Mcmahon, of the Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo, for the defendant-appellant; Jeffery R. Friesen, of the district attorney’s office, for the respondent.

Oral argument video