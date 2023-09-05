Fourth Department – Highway Law: Hart v. City of Buffalo, et al.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Highway Law

Local county laws – Sidewalks

Hart v. City of Buffalo, et al.

CA 22-00289

Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County

Background: The plaintiff was injured while returning to work at a courthouse owned by the defendant. She stepped into a hole of deteriorated concrete which caused her to fall into a metal air intake grate for the courthouse. The plaintiff appeals from the grant of summary judgment to the defendant county on the failure of the plaintiff to demonstrate prior written notice.

Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed. The court noted that the county’s prior written notice law does not provide for a plaintiff to proceed in a cause of action on the basis of constructive notice. The Appellate Division held that the local law must be interpreted in conjunction with Highway Law 139(2) which permits an action against the county based on constructive notice of a dangerous highway condition. The Appellate Division further held that the term “highway” includes sidewalks based on a review of the Highway Law’s text.

John A. Collins, of Lipsitz Green Scime Cambria, for the plaintiff-appellant; Erin E. Molisani, county attorney, for the defendant-respondent.

Oral argument video