Local man sentenced for attack on Capitol

By: Bennett Loudon//September 5, 2023

Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

A Rochester man was sentenced Friday in federal court in Wahington, D.C. for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol.

Dominic Pezzola, 45, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 36 months of post-release supervision by U.S. District Court Judge Timothy J. Kelly.

Prosecutors had sought a 20-year sentence. Pezzola was convicted of:

  • Obstruction of an official proceeding
  • Conspiracy to use force, intimidation, or threats to prevent officers of the United States from discharging their duties
  • Interference with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder
  • Destruction of federal property
  • Assaulting federal officers
  • Robbery of personal property of the United States

Prosecutors said the actions of Pezzola and co-defendants “disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes necessary to certify the 2020 presidential election,” according to the office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia.

In May, Pezzola, and three co-defendants pleaded guilty of multiple felonies, including obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy to prevent members of Congress or federal officers from discharging their duties before and during the breach of the Capitol.

Pezzola is a member of the Proud Boys, whose members describe as a “pro-Western fraternal organization for men who refuse to apologize for creating the modern world, aka Western Chauvinists.”

Prosecutors said the Proud Boys organization played a significant and often violent role in rallies in Washington, D.C. in November and December 2020.

In the days leading to Jan. 6, Pezzola was selected by Proud Boys leaders to be a “rally boy” to participate in the attack on the Capitol.

“The group established a chain of command, chose a time and place for their attack, and recruited others who would follow their top-down leadership and who were prepared to engage in physical violence, if necessary,” prosecutors said.

On Jan. 6, Pezzola and others participated in every consequential breach at the Capitol, according to the U.S. Attorney.

“The defendants directed and mobilized a group of Proud Boys onto the Capitol grounds, leading to the dismantling of metal barricades, destruction of property, breaching of the Capitol building, and assaults on law enforcement,” according to prosecutors.

They breached multiple barricades and tore down fencing. Pezzola and others overwhelmed officers who had been battling the crowd for nearly an hour. Pezzola smashed open a window allowing the first rioters to enter the Capitol.

