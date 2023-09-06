Contractors needed as city of Rochester continues to address housing quality issues

The multi-family rental home at 60 Romeyn St. was among seven properties owned by a Brooklyn-based landlord that was flagged for multiple code violations, prompting the city of Rochester to seek remedies through state Supreme Court. (Photo by Kevin Oklobzija)

As city officials continue an aggressive housing quality campaign to remedy dilapidated properties, rid Rochester of code-violating landlords and launch an online portal to track vacant properties, they’re putting out a plea for licensed contractors in need of work.

Money is available for those construction workers capable of doing a variety of home repairs.

“Home rehab programs are critical to keep our aging housing stock in good repair,” Carol Wheeler, city housing manager, said at a morning news conference at City Hall. “We not only want to build new houses, but we want to make sure that the existing homes are in good repair as well.

“We have the funds and the partner programs to help owners and tenants address issues, but currently we are experiencing a backlog of work because of a lack of general contractors.”

Necessary skillsets include window and door replacement, porch repair, roof replacement, siding, minor electrical and plumbing and more, Wheeler said, and minority- and women-owned businesses are encouraged to apply.

Contractors interested in participating can find information on the city website, or by calling (585) 428-6963.

“This is an opportunity for small businesses to take advantage of dollars that are available to uplift the community,” Mayor Malik Evans said.

The city continues to act on recommendations made last year by the Housing Quality Task Force, which was implemented by Evans as a way to upgrade living conditions for many residents.

“There’s no reason we should have dilapidated, burned-out structures in our city,” Evans said. “Some of these properties, mice wouldn’t want to live there.”

Those poorly maintained homes and abandoned properties are at the root of the efforts to improve housing quality. Enforcement of city codes has ramped up dramatically “to find the worst of the worst,” corporation counsel Linda Kingsley said, and the city is using the courts to force compliance if property owners ignore edicts.

There have been 27 cases to go to court, 27 repair orders have been granted, and 1,326 code violations have been abated through judicial orders or settlements. More $155,000 in fines have been issued, Kingsley said.

Starting on Jan. 1, any property vacant for more than 60 days must be added to the city’s Vacant Building Registry. Owners will pay a fee for each vacant property.

“But more important than the registration is the requirement that they submit a plan for the property,” Kingsley said. “You can’t just say I’m registering this property, it will sit vacant for as long as I please. You have to tell us, are you going to rehab it, are you actively selling it, are you demolishing it? What is the plan for the property?”

The city expects to conduct demolition hearings for more than 100 properties; there were 45 such hearings in 2022.

