Fourth Department – Rape shield law: People v. Johnson

By: Daily Record Staff//September 6, 2023

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Rape shield law

Fabrication testimony

People v. Johnson

KA 22-00334

Appealed from Niagara County Court

Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of predatory sexual assault against a child, rape and criminal sexual act. He argues it was an abuse of discretion for the court to refuse to apply an exception to the Rape shield law precluding him from cross-examining the victim regarding her association with boys outside the home.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court noted that the proposed cross-examination stemmed from a statement made by a sister of the victim regarding the victim’s sexual history. Further, as the defendant was able to elicit on cross-examination that the victim was not allowed to have any friends come to her house and was not allowed to go to any friends’ houses or parties, which rules she did not like, the defendant had sufficient latitude to develop the theory that the victim had substantial reasons to fabricate.

Robert M. Graff for the defendant-appellant; Thomas H. Brandt, of the district attorney’s office, for the respondent.

