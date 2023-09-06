Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Johnson

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Sex Offender Registration Act

Downward departure analysis

People v. Johnson

KA 22-01547

Appealed from Onondaga County Court

Background: The defendant appealed from a determination that he is a level three sex offender pursuant to the Sex Offender Registration Act. The defendant argues that the court erred in conducting its analysis on his request for a downward departure from his presumptive level three risk.

Ruling: The Appellate Division modified finding the defendant a level two risk. The court held that despite determining that the defendant met his initial burden by identifying his current physical and medical condition as a mitigating circumstance not adequately taken into account by the guidelines, the court failed to weigh the aggravating and mitigating factors and stated that given the egregious nature of the underlying sex offense, there were no circumstances under which it could grant a downward departure. The Appellate Division held that when the defendant meets the initial burden, the court must exercise its discretion by weighing the mitigating factor to determine whether the totality of the circumstances warrants a departure to avoid an overassessment of the defendant’s dangerousness and risk of sexual recidivism.

Philip Rothschild, of the Frank H. Hiscock Legal Aid Society, for the defendant-appellant; Bradley W. Oastler, of the district attorney’s office, for the respondent.