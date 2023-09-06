New York police agree to reform protest tactics in settlement over 2020 response

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s police department has agreed to adopt new policies intended to safeguard the rights of protesters as part of a legal settlement stemming from its response to the Black Lives Matter demonstrations in 2020.

The 44-page agreement, filed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court, requires the nation’s largest police department to deploy fewer officers to most public protests. It creates a tiered system of protest response that prioritizes de-escalation, while banning the NYPD’s practice of kettling, a controversial tactic that involves trapping and arresting large groups of demonstrators.

The proposed changes must still be approved by a federal judge. But the agreement signals a likely resolution in the lawsuit filed by New York State Attorney General Letitia James in 2021, which detailed a pattern of civil rights violations committed by police as protests swept through the city following George Floyd’s death in May 2020.

Under the tiered enforcement approach, police commanders will designate protests as one of four tiers, with higher levels of mobilization coming in response to direct threats to public safety or critical infrastructure. Under the lower-tier response, the default for most protests, the NYPD must accommodate street demonstrations, including those that obstruct traffic.

“The NYPD has historically policed protests by sending as many as officers as they possibly can,” said Corey Stoughton, an attorney at the Legal Aid Society. “That kind of overwhelming force and presence that we saw in 2020, which escalated violence with protesters, is a thing of the past.”