Second Circuit – Forfeiture of assets: Pro se claim – U.S. v. Starling

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

Forfeiture of assets

Pro se claim – Default judgment standard

U.S. v. Starling

22-659

Judges Kearse, Jacobs, and Menashi

Background: The defendant filed a pro se claim to assets the Drug Enforcement Administration sought to seize through forfeiture as funds from drug sales. The defendant failed to timely oppose the ensuing judicial proceeding and the clerk entered default against the funds. The court found that she did not show excusable neglect and denied her an extension of time to file a claim.

Ruling: The Second Circuit vacated. The court held that the district court erred in granting default judgment. The letters are properly viewed as seeking both to lift the entry of default and to be granted leave to file an untimely claim to the assets. Thus her motion should have been assessed under the more permissive good cause standard.

Robert E. Johnson, Institute for Justice, for the claimant-appellant; Michael A. Rotker, and Grace M. Carducci United States attorney, for the plaintiff-appellee.

Oral argument audio