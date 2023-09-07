Cooney announces state senate subcommittee hearing on adult-use cannabis rollout challenges    

Hearing will take place in Albany

State Sen. Jeremy Cooney (D-Rochester) announced Thursday that the New York State Senate Subcommittee on Cannabis will hold its first-ever public hearing on the state’s rollout of adult-use cannabis and ongoing challenges with legal retail access.

The hearing – which will be open to the public – will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 30 in Albany.

Potential testimony at the hearing will come from regulatory agencies, public authorities as well as cannabis cultivators, processors and retailers – both applicants and licensees. A formal witness list will be made public closer to the hearing date.

Since the Legislature’s passage of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act in March of 2021, New York’s implementation of its adult-use cannabis program has had to confront consistent setbacks. Multiple lawsuits, court-ordered injunctions and agency staffing challenges have all delayed the timeline for legal sales and created adverse effects on cultivators, processors and retailers.

The Finger Lakes Region has been particularly impacted following a court injunction that lasted through May of this year. In addition, the recent court decision regarding the legality of conditional adult-use retail dispensary (“CAURD”) licenses threatens to further delay cannabis retail operations.

“Two years after legalizing adult-use recreational cannabis, New Yorkers are frustrated and disappointed in the state’s ability to launch a safe and legal marketplace,” said Cooney, who chairs the Senate Subcommittee on Cannabis, in a release. “I am calling this hearing with my partners in the Senate because we believe New Yorkers deserve clarity on what has been done so far and how we can help the retail market going into the next legislative session.”

[email protected] / (585) 653-4021