Fourth Department – Child visitation: Luce v. Buehlman

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Child visitation

Parental interference

Luce v. Buehlman

CAF 20-00815

Appealed from Family Court, Erie County

Background: The respondent father challenged the modification of a prior order of custody and visitation by awarding the mother increased visitation.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the mother established a change in circumstances sufficient to warrant an inquiry into the child’s best interest. The mother’s testimony at the hearing established that the father had unilaterally arranged for the child’s medical appointments to take place during the mother’s scheduled visitation. Furthermore, the father refused to communicate with her about the child.

Charles J. Greenberg for the respondent-appellant; Todd G. Monahan, for the petitioner-respondent; William D. Broderick, Jr., attorney for the child.

Oral argument video