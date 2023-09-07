Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Fourth Department – Search and seizure: People v. Lively

By: Daily Record Staff//September 7, 2023

Home>Case Digests>Appellate Division, Fourth Dept.>

Fourth Department – Search and seizure: People v. Lively

Fourth Department – Search and seizure: People v. Lively

By: Daily Record Staff//September 7, 2023

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Search and seizure

Related to the performance of parole officer’s duty

People v. Lively

KA 22-00970

Appealed from Jefferson County Court

Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminal possession of a controlled substance. He argues that the court to have suppressed physical evidence found during the search of a his person and his residence by parole officers.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court noted that a parole officer testified that she was familiar with the defendant through her prior home visits to the defendant’s residence with defendant’s assigned parole officer; that the conditions of his parole included a consent to searches of his person and his residence; and that the unannounced home visit was prompted by a request from another officer to conduct the visit to look for a parole absconder who might be in the defendant’s home.

Karen G. Leslie for the defendant-appellant; Margan R. Mayer, of the district attorney’s office, for the respondent.

Submitted

-

Related Content

Fourth Department – Child visitation: Luce v. Buehlman

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child visitation Parental i[...]

September 7, 2023

Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Johnson

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sex Offender Registration Act [...]

September 6, 2023

Fourth Department – Rape shield law: People v. Johnson

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Rape shield law Fabrication[...]

September 6, 2023

Fourth Department – Driving while intoxicated: People v. Heath

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Driving while intoxicated T[...]

September 5, 2023

Fourth Department – Discovery notice: Harper v. Al-Shaby

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Discovery notice Expert ins[...]

September 5, 2023

Fourth Department – Highway Law: Hart v. City of Buffalo, et al.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Highway Law Local county la[...]

September 5, 2023

Case Digests

See all Case Digests

On The Move

Law News

See All Law News

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...