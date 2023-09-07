Fourth Department – Search and seizure: People v. Lively

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Search and seizure

Related to the performance of parole officer’s duty

People v. Lively

KA 22-00970

Appealed from Jefferson County Court

Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminal possession of a controlled substance. He argues that the court to have suppressed physical evidence found during the search of a his person and his residence by parole officers.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court noted that a parole officer testified that she was familiar with the defendant through her prior home visits to the defendant’s residence with defendant’s assigned parole officer; that the conditions of his parole included a consent to searches of his person and his residence; and that the unannounced home visit was prompted by a request from another officer to conduct the visit to look for a parole absconder who might be in the defendant’s home.

Karen G. Leslie for the defendant-appellant; Margan R. Mayer, of the district attorney’s office, for the respondent.

Submitted