For the first time in nearly 75 years, Buckmans Plaza property has a new owner

Buckmans Plaza in Greece, as well as surrounding properties, were purchased by Kohli Capital 1 LLC, an entity managed by Rahul Kohn. (Photo by Kevin Oklobzija)

After nearly 75 years as a cornerstone of the DeStephano family business enterprise, the property that is home to Buckmans Plaza in Greece has a new owner.

D&D Partners Rochester LLC, managed by Ralph DeStephano, sold the plaza at 2600 West Ridge Rd., along with several adjoining lots, to Kohli Capital 1 LLC, an entity managed by Rahul Kohli.

The plaza is anchored by City Mattress and is also home to Pino’s Deli & Subs, Empire Visionworks, the American Red Cross and a host of other small businesses. The sale price was $5.12 million.

Two adjoining properties were purchased from another DeStephano-managed entity, Ramay Central LLC, for $160,000 and $70,000. Two other vacant adjacent parcels were each sold for $30,000 to Kohli Capital by a third DeStephano entity, Maurad, Inc., according to deeds filed with the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.

The five single family homes just to the north of the plaza along Walker Street owned by D&D Partners and/or Maurad were sold in separate transactions to Kohli Capital for $140,000 each, as was the home at 1239 Long Pond Rd.

Kohli Capital has a business address on Dewey Avenue in the city of Rochester. A 1991 graduate of Greece Athena High School, Kohli is a civil engineer by trade but said he is now concentrating on the family real estate business.

Buckmans Plaza was originally the site of a dairy founded in 1911 by Homer Buckman. The land was purchased in 1950 by Ralph P. DeStephano, who enhanced retail development over the next several decades. That included the opening of Buckmans Ice Cream Village, which later added a bakery.

He sold the property to his son, Ralph Jr., in 1987, according to the Greece Historical Society. Kohli said he began looking a possible purchase in the spring.

“I and the current owner had met and we have a lot of similarities,” Kohli said. “I want to carry on the tradition and keep it the beautiful property that it is.”

[email protected]/(585) 653-4020