Fourth Department – Child relocation: Mason v. Mason

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Child relocation

Parents in two separate states

Mason v. Mason

CA 22-00763

Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County

Background: The petitioner-respondent mother appealed from an order that denied her petition seeking permission to relocate with the children to North Carolina. In the present matter both parties petitioned the court to relocate away from Onondaga County and closer to the other parent’s preferred state of residence.

Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed. The court held that the court’s determination that a move to North Carolina is not in the children’s best interests lacks a sound and substantial basis in the record. The court noted that even if it were appropriate for the court to apply the Tropea factors where both parents seek to relocate the children out of state, the court failed to consider and give appropriate weight to all of the factors that may be relevant to the determination. The court’s determination was exclusively based on the mother’s failure to establish that the children would be better off economically and educationally in North Carolina than in Onondaga County. The court also failed to consider the father’s pending cross-petition for primary physical custody of the children in Georgia.

Anne F. Augustine, of the Legal Services of Central New York, for the petitioner-respondent-appellant; Stephanie N. Davis, attorney for the children.

