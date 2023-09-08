Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Fourth Department – Child relocation: Mason v. Mason

By: Daily Record Staff//September 8, 2023

Home>Case Digests>Appellate Division, Fourth Dept.>

Fourth Department – Child relocation: Mason v. Mason

Fourth Department – Child relocation: Mason v. Mason

By: Daily Record Staff//September 8, 2023

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Child relocation

Parents in two separate states

Mason v. Mason

CA 22-00763

Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County

Background: The petitioner-respondent mother appealed from an order that denied her petition seeking permission to relocate with the children to North Carolina. In the present matter both parties petitioned the court to relocate away from Onondaga County and closer to the other parent’s preferred state of residence.

Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed. The court held that the court’s determination that a move to North Carolina is not in the children’s best interests lacks a sound and substantial basis in the record. The court noted that even if it were appropriate for the court to apply the Tropea factors where both parents seek to relocate the children out of state, the court failed to consider and give appropriate weight to all of the factors that may be relevant to the determination. The court’s determination was exclusively based on the mother’s failure to establish that the children would be better off economically and educationally in North Carolina than in Onondaga County. The court also failed to consider the father’s pending cross-petition for primary physical custody of the children in Georgia.

Anne F. Augustine, of the Legal Services of Central New York, for the petitioner-respondent-appellant; Stephanie N. Davis, attorney for the children.

 Oral argument video

-

Related Content

Fourth Department – Grand jury: People v. Maddox

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Grand jury Identification �[...]

September 8, 2023

Fourth Department – Child visitation: Luce v. Buehlman

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child visitation Parental i[...]

September 7, 2023

Fourth Department – Search and seizure: People v. Lively

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Search and seizure Related [...]

September 7, 2023

Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Johnson

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sex Offender Registration Act [...]

September 6, 2023

Fourth Department – Rape shield law: People v. Johnson

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Rape shield law Fabrication[...]

September 6, 2023

Fourth Department – Driving while intoxicated: People v. Heath

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Driving while intoxicated T[...]

September 5, 2023

Case Digests

See all Case Digests

On The Move

Law News

See All Law News

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...