Fourth Department – Grand jury: People v. Maddox

By: Daily Record Staff//September 8, 2023

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Grand jury

Identification – Warrant for cell phone

People v. Maddox

KA 19-01653

Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County

Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminal possession of a weapon.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the grand jury proceedings were not rendered defective by the testimony of two police officers who identified the defendant as the individual depicted in the videotape as both officers had sufficient recent encounters with the defendant to provide a basis for concluding that they could identify the defendant. The Appellate Division also held that the warrant for the defendant’s cell phone was issued upon probable cause. The surveillance footage showed the defendant using his cell phone just before a fight broke out. The surveillance also showed the defendant firing a gun down a crowded street after the altercation.

Paul Skip Laisure, of the public defender’s office, for the defendant-appellant; Kaylan C. Porter, of the district attorney’s office, for the respondent.

Oral argument video

