Second Circuit – Permanent injunction: Havens v. James

By: Daily Record Staff//September 8, 2023

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

Permanent injunction

Non-party

Havens v. James

20-664-cv

Judges Lohier, Nardini, and Menashi

Background: The plaintiff started sidewalk counseling on a public sidewalk near an abortion clinic 12 years after a permanent injunction was placed on several pro-life advocates enjoining them from entering the public sidewalk within 15 feet of the entrance of any abortion clinic. The plaintiff sued seeking a declaratory judgement that he was not bound by the injunction. His suit was dismissed.

Ruling: The Second Circuit reversed. The court held that a person who is not a named party to an injunction or legally identified with a named party is bound by the inunction only from acting for the benefit of, or to assist, an enjoined part in violating the injunction.

John T. Refermat, of Refermat Hurwitz Daniel, for the plaintiff-appellant; Dustin J. Brockner, assistant attorney general, and Spencer L. Ash, corporation counsel of the City of Rochester, for the defendants-appellees.

Oral argument audio

-

