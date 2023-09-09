Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Texas AG Ken Paxton’s orders to help donor rattled office, former aides say

By: Associated Press and Lawyers USA//September 9, 2023

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An extramarital affair Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton had with a donor’s employee helped connect the dots about why the Republican was using his power in ways that are now at the center of his impeachment trial on accusations of corruption, a former top aide testified Wednesday.

“It answered that ‘why’ question,” said Jeff Mateer, who was Paxton’s second-in-command at the Texas attorney general’s office.

The account by Mateer, who went on to report Paxton to the FBI in 2020 over allegations of abuse of office, quickly injected an affair that Paxton has acknowledged to staff into the historic impeachment trial — the gravest threat to Paxton’s political career after years of criminal charges and alleged scandal.

At the center of the case are accusations that Texas’ top lawyer wrongfully used his power to help Austin real estate developer Nate Paul, one of his political supporters who was under FBI investigation at the time and was indicted this summer on charges of making false statements to banks.

During hours of occasionally tense cross-examination, Paxton attorney Tony Buzbee did not delve into the affair, but waved off Paul’s $25,000 campaign contribution as an unremarkable donation in Texas politics and suggested Mateer and other deputies wanted to seize power.

“You were staging a coup, weren’t you?” said Buzbee, a high-profile Houston attorney whose past clients have included former Texas Gov. Rick Perry.

“Absolutely not,” Mateer replied.

Paxton, who is not required to attend the proceedings in the Texas Senate, was again absent when Mateer took the stand as the trial’s first key witness. Paxton’s wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, is not allowed to vote in the trial and watched from her desk while Mateer testified.

More than 100 people have been identified as potential witnesses for the trial, according to a list obtained by The Associated Press. They include the woman with whom Paxton had the affair, but it is unclear whether she or others on the list will testify.

For years, many Texas Republicans have resisted criticizing or facing head-on the litany of legal troubles surrounding Paxton, who has remained popular among the hard right by aligning himself closely to Trump and rushing his office into lawsuits that have halted priorities of the Biden administra

