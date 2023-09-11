Fourth Department – 440.10 motion: People v. Maul

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

440.10 motion

Fact finding hearing – Ineffective assistance of counsel – Eavesdropping

People v. Maul

KA 20-01608

Appealed from Cattaraugus County Court

Background: The defendant was convicted of murder. He appealed from an order denying his CPL 440.10 motion which also found that he waived his entitlement to a fact-finding hearing. The defendant alleged that he was deprived of his right to counsel due to eavesdropping that occurred over the course of three phone calls while he was in prison for a bail jumping charge.

Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed. The court held that there is nothing in the record that supported the court’s conclusion that the defendant waived a fact-finding hearing on the CPL 440.10 motion. In motion papers, the defendant expressly requested a hearing and noting that a hearing was needed to ascertain if and how any private information obtained by law enforcement through eavesdropping was used in the development of the people’s trial theory. Statements the court relied upon were mere rhetorical hyperbole and not an express and intentional waiver of the hearing. The Appellate Division also held that it was undisputed that law enforcement eavesdropped on at least three phone calls with the defendant’s attorney. Further, the investigators notes make it clear that the defendant discussed the murder case at a time when he was already a suspect in the investigation. The court also found that trial counsel was ineffective by failing to respond at all to the revelations about law enforcement’s eavesdropping. Indeed, trial counsel admitted to knowing about it but did not believe it relevant to the murder case.

Jonathan Rosenberg for the defendant-appellant.

Submitted