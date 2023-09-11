Fourth Department – Easements by necessity: Meadows v. Eckert

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Easements by necessity

Continued enjoyment – Necessity

Meadows v. Eckert

CA 22-00551

Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County

Background: The defendant appealed from an order that granted the plaintiff a permanent easement over an eight-foot concrete driveway that is situated on the defendant’s side of the parties’ shared property line. The order directed the defendant to adjust the positioning of her security cameras so that they do not capture images of the plaintiff’s property.

Ruling: The Appellate Division vacated the permanent easement. The court held that the plaintiff failed to submit evidence of a prior unity of title for the alleged easements by necessity and easements by implication. The court also noted that while the concrete driveway between the properties was used to access her garage, there is no dispute the plaintiff had a place to park vehicle on the road. The convenience of parking her car behind the house did not establish that its continued use was necessary to enjoy her property.

Jason R. Dipasquale, of Dipasquale & Carney, for the defendant-appellant.

Submitted