Fourth Department – Woman-owned business enterprise: MDS Associates Inc. v. NYS Dept. of Economic Development

By: Daily Record Staff//September 11, 2023

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Woman-owned business enterprise

Contribution to ownership – Gifted ownership interest

MDS Associates Inc. v. NYS Dept. of Economic Development

CA 22-00602

Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County

Background: The petitioner commenced an Article 78 proceeding seeking to annul a determination that denied its application for recertification of MDS as a women-owned business enterprise. The owners transferred their ownership to their daughter-in-law and their son. When the respondent denied the application for recertification, the petitioners appealed and ultimately the supreme court granted the petition. The respondent appealed.

Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed. The court held that the respondent’s determination is supported by a rational basis. The respondent asked for a detailed narrative showing how the daughter-in-law’s contribution of money, property, equipment or expertise is proportionate to her 51% ownership interest. The petitioner responded with a brief statement noting that there was no such documentation as she was gifted the company.

Owen Demuth, of the NYS Office of the Attorney General, for the respondent-appellant; Erick Kraemer, of Colligan Law, for the petitioner-respondent.

 Oral argument video

