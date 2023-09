Monroe County, NY judgments recorded August 1-2, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.

Judgments

Recorded August 1, 2023

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT

BAQUERO, ANELIS

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

BARLEY, RASHARD A

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

BARRETT, KORBIN M

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

BATES, BROOKE A

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

BAUMAN, GREGORY A

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

BEAMAN, SHAKEYRA

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

BELL, DIVINE C

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

BELLO, JOSEPH M

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

BERGERON, DANA L

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

BONILLA, AMADO M

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

BROOKS, CORDALE K

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

CARSON, LARRY A

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

CASIANO, RICKY R

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

CLARKE, JAMAL E

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

CLYDE, JARED T

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

COLE, RONALD H

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

COLLAZO, RAFAEL

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

COLLIER, MONICA M

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

COLLINGTON, ALEXIS M

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

COLLINS, CHARLES J

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

COLLINS, KYLE M

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

COLLINS, LACHERI K

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

COLON, LUZ I

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

COMBS, MARKELLA A

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

CONTE, ANDREW P

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

COOK, JERMAINE L

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

COOK, MATTHEW J

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

COOK, STEVEN D

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

CORBIN, JALEEL I

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

CORBIN, JALEEL I

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

CORTER, MERISSA S

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

COTTON, JAVHON S

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

COTTON, MIQUANN K

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

COUNCIL, ANTHONY C

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

COUTS, HOLLY L

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

COX, TYSHAUN T

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

CRAYON, BRANDON M

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

CRIBB, AKORA L

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

CRISLER, FRANKLIN J

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

CRUMPLER, SHAQUITA L

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

DAVIS, JOHN

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

DEGEORGE, JOYCEANN N

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

DELANO, BONNIE M

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

DELANO, BONNIE M

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

DELANO, BONNIE M

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

DELANO, BONNIE M

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

DELANO, BONNIE M

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

DELANO, BONNIE M

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

DEMETSENAERE, N E

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

DENNY, DANIEL D

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

DENT, GARY L

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

DEPALMA, GINA M

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

DEPORTER, TIMOTHY J

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

DERIDER, DANIEL

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

DERIDER, DAVID

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

DERVISHOLLI, FITORE

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

DIAZ, LISSETTE

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

DIAZ, LUIS R

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

DIAZ, RAFAEL A

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

DIGIACCO, DOMINIC

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

DILLIO, MARYMARGARET

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

DINOLFO, DAWN M

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

DIPASQUALE, STACY

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

DIPROSPERO, VINCENT J

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

DIRENZO, ORIARINO

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

DOMIZIO, ANGELO P

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

DOMIZIO, ANGELO P

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

DONLON, JOHN J

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

DONOHUE, GEORGE C

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

DOTY, CANDICE C

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

DREW, KAREN A

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

DRISCOLL, KATLYN M

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

DUNCAN, JAMES M

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

ECHEVARRIA, DANNY

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

ECHOLS, DERRICK D

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

EDWARDS, JEFFERY B

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

EHRENHALT, YOAV

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

ELIZONDO-ROMERO, ADRIAN G

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

ELLETT, MATTHEW T

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

ELLIOTT, RHODAISJAH M

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

ELLIS, JUSTIN M

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

ELLIS, KAMARIA R

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

FERRER, JULIO C DEPAULA

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

FLEMING, BRIANNA A

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

FLORES, BENJAMIN CRUZ

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

FLORES, BENJAMIN CRUZ

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

GALLAGHER, CODY R

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

GALLAGHER, MEGHAN A

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

GARCIA, LUIS D

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

GAYLE, MICHELE M

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

GRAHAM, HERMAN L JR

JR JR, JR JR JR

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

GUAL, OSCAR E

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

HANCE, ALEXI J

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

HARMON, MARVIN T

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

JONES, CAROLINE

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

JONES, JLYN C

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

JUNE, TANISHA S

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

KODAK, EASTMAN

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

LANDER, JOHN W III

III III, III III III

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

LOVE, TAYVREN C

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

LOVE, TOMMY L

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

MALDONADO, MORAIMA J

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

MASSA, JOSHUA FLORES

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

MATTHEWS, SYTEJIA

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

MCBRIDE, REGINALD L

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

MCKELVEY, BERNARD J

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

MOBLEY, JADAH L

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

MOODY, CLIFTON J

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

MORALES, JOSE F

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

MORALES, JUAN G COLLAZO

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

MORAVAN, ELIZABETH M

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

ORTIZ, DAVID

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

OVERTON, JEFFREY I

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

PACHECO, HUGO E SANTANA

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

PEREZ, JOHN E COTTO

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

PEREZ-PIZARRO, NELLYANIE M

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

QUINONES, LUIS G

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

RIVERA, DEMETRIUS R

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

RIVERA, MARANGELY CRUZ

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

ROBERSON, MARVIN C

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

ROBINSON, DEMETRIUS R

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

ROBINSON, DEMETRIUS R

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

ROBINSON, RESHAUD L

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

SCOTT, JEREMYA M

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

SCOTT, JESSICA L

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

SCOTT, MARQUISE K

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

SHAMP, JACOB A

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

SLADE, MANEIKA L

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

SMITH, DAQUAN M

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

STONE, ARYANA J

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

TANKSLEY, SHANTEIC L

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

TRAYLOR, DAJIA

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

WALKER, BENNY S

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

WARNICK, SHAWN J

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

WEBB, EARLE D

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

WEBB, EARLE D

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

WIGGINS, KENANI T

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

WILLIAMS, TERRANCE T

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

WILSON, DETRINA J

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, OTHER COURT

DUKES, LAURA E

27 PECKHAM STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $1,776.00

FIELDS, DAWAYNE D

225 BEDWELL TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $1,776.00

GALLAGHER, CODY R

43 HAROLD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14623

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $1,776.00

GLENN, SHANNON R

333 AUGUSTINE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $1,776.00

HARRIS, JAMES

195 LEWIS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $1,776.00

HEME, NIKOLAS N

214 PENBROOKE DRIVE, PENFIELD NY 14526

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $1,776.00

HERNANDEZ, KARLINE

24 WADSWORTH STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $1,776.00

JONES, TIMOTHY

100 MILLBANK STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $1,776.00

KNIGHT, DANAVON L

63 HORTENSE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $1,776.00

LAWRENCE, JACOB T

55 UPTON PLACE, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $1,776.00

MIDDLETON, GEORGE

81 2ND STREET, NEWARK NJ 07103

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $1,776.00

PERDUE, MICHAEL

709 W BROAD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $1,776.00

PEREZ, AMANDALIZ C

236 LUX STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $1,776.00

ROBINSON, TREQUANN N

370 CARTER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $1,776.00

RODRIGUEZ, ALICIA S

630 RIDGEWAY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $1,776.00

ROLON, REINALDO

531 COLDWATER ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $1,776.00

ROSARIO, ANDY

289 BERLIN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $1,776.00

SANTIAGO, CARLOS R

82 FAIRBANKS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $1,776.00

SMITH, DEJON

222 LEONARD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $1,776.00

STEWART, JAMORRIS

5 KRON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $1,776.00

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT

BICKHAM, JOSHUA C

626 CARDILE DRIVE, WEBSTER NY 14580

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

BINN, ERIC J

255 LEONARD ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

BLAZER, CHAVEZ

34 IROQUOIS STREET UPPER, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $390.00

BOBZIEN, KALEB J

142 GRAND STREET, LOCKPORT NY 14094

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $245.00

BODNAR, ALEXIS L

119 DELMAR ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $340.00

BOMBERRY-WRIGHT, DYLAN J

120 COUNTY ROAD 1222, VINEMONT AL 35179

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $140.00

BONHAM, TOMA TAANEAL M

626 AFFINITY LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $243.00

BONILLA, ASHLEY V

332 FROST AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

BOPP, JORDAN D

80 VICTOR LANE, HAMLIN NY 14464

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $170.00

BORRELLI, JAMES J

2713 MANITOU ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $190.00

BOSAK, IRINA D

4 GREEN LANE, HILTON NY 14468

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

BRADLEY, ERIC L

154 GREYSTONE LANE APT 17, ROCHESTER NY 14618

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $170.00

BRADLEY, JERRY I

589 MAGEE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

BURGOS, FELIPE R

202 ROCKVIEW TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $170.00

BURNELL, JENNA N

663 PORTLAND AVENUE APT 2, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $270.00

BURROWS, HARLEY D

39 ABERDEEN STREET, CHEEKTOWAGA NY 14225

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

CAMPBELL, DOUGLAS G

18 GENESEE STREET APT 7E, LE ROY NY 14482

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $130.00

CAPERS, BRANDON L

220 BIRR STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $170.00

CARTER, ARIANNA S

339 SAWYER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

CARTER, MICHELLE E

366 GRAND AVENUE APT 2, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $443.00

CATTLING, JIMMIE L

202 ROHR STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $170.00

CERAVOLO, ROCCO T

PO BOX 283, MACEDON NY 14502

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $170.00

CHESTER, CYNTHIA R

13 SPAR CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

CICHERILLO, JOSEPH A

250 LATONA ROAD, GREECE NY 14626

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $45.00

DELGADO, ROBERTO

1120 LAKE AVENUE APT 6, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $230.00

FINLEY, CHARLES D

30 EARL STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $63.00

KARNS, MARISA F

43 ELMGUARD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

KENNEDY, CHARLES J

1961 DEWEY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $185.00

KERR, CODY P

1598 HENNESSEY ROAD, ONTARIO NY 14519

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $243.00

KEYSER, REBECCA L

408 WEST COMMERCIAL STREET 4, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $504.00

KING, KATHY L

290 MILFORD STREET 118, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $190.00

KNAPP, DANIEL P

29 SHORE VISTA DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $170.00

KNIGHT, ROSHAE L

13112 ASHINGTON POINT DRIVE, ORLANDO FL 32824

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

KOTLARCZYK, JESSE M

4222 MT READ BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $330.00

KUILMAN, FRANK W

1726 18TH STREET BUILDING C, SARASOTA FL 34234

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

LAMAY, DEREK J

129 RAND STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $340.00

LARKIN, WALTER J

123 STEKO AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $270.00

LATIMORE, LEFRAE G

200 BROOKS AVENUE APT B1, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $390.00

LAW, JOHN D

263 VALLEY BROOK CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $243.00

LAWSON, DONTAE J

186 DRIVING PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

LERCHER, DONALD A

205 SHORECLIFF DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $340.00

LESLIE, INDIA A

268 ALEXANDER STREET 6B, ROCHESTER NY 14607

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $400.00

LINCOURT, COREY A

172 HASKINS LANE, HILTON NY 14468

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $147.00

LINTON, TANNER M

171 WILDWOOD DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $170.00

LIPPA, SALVATORE 2ND

78 WESTWOOD DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

LOPEZ, JACQUELINE

1216 AFFINITY LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $170.00

LUGO, JASMIN L

549 CONKEY AVENUE 1, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $550.00

LYEW, JUSTIN M

294 MILFORD STREET 25, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $400.00

MCMURRAY, MAVERICK R

9 MCKINLEY AVENUE UPPER, BATAVIA NY 14020

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $203.00

MCNAMARA, ROBIN M

184 VALLEY BROOK CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

MEDINA, DAVID J

96 SUSSEX STREET LOWER APT, NY

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $330.00

MEDLEY, TIMOY A

85 KISLINGBURY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $480.00

MEEHAN-ORTIZ, JASMINE M

27 VANOLINDA STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $515.00

MENKE, TYLER S

544 RUMSON ROAD APT 5, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $190.00

MERCED, MARCOS

3982 DEWEY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

MERLO, NICHOLAS C

768 MANITOU ROAD, HILTON NY 14468

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

MEW, JAHAAN B

1715 CRABAPPLE TREE LANE, CHARLOTTE NC 28214

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

MILLER, KOURTNEY J

62 MCKENDREE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $443.00

MILLER, KOURTNEY J

62 MCHENDREE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $330.00

MINER, TREVOR J

12313 LITTLE ROAD, HUDSON FL 34667

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $393.00

MIRANDA, JOSHUA

296 AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $125.00

MORALES, IZABELL K

174 FAIRGATE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $400.00

MORALES, RUTH N

4353 LAKE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

MULLEN, SARA J

98 ARDELLA STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

MULLINS, CASEY T

708 ELMGROVE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $243.00

MURATORE, ANTONIA

4096 DEWEY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

Judgments

Recorded August 2, 2023

JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT

BROWN, TIMOTHY

401 WEST HOLCROFT ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $375.00

BROWN, TIMOTHY

41 HOLCROFT ROAD WEST, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $200.00

WILLIAMSON, TYLER M

16 HENION STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $250.00

JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT

12361078 CANADA INC et al

1756 VICTORIA PARK AVENUE, NORTH YORK ON N/A M1R 1

Favor: NEWCO CAPITAL GROUP II LLC

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $21,972.60

AGC FRAMING LLC et ano

3272 OAKWOOD VILLAGE LANE APT C, ATLANTA GA 30341

Favor: FINPOINT FUNDING LLC

Attorney: STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV ESQ

Amount: $18,514.60

AP AUTO CORP et ano

174 CAMBRIDGE STREET, FREDERICKSBURG VA 22405

Favor: SPEEDY FUNDING LLC

Attorney: STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV ESQ

Amount: $42,373.00

ASHLEY GARRETT SOLE PROP et ano

7 TOLEDO STEET, GREENVILLE SC 29609

Favor: SPEEDY FUNDING LLC

Attorney: STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV ESQ

Amount: $7,802.00

BR SOLAR LLC et ano

7400 SW 14TH CT, POMPANO BEACH FL 33068

Favor: FINPOINT FUNDING LLC

Attorney: STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV ESQ

Amount: $12,047.00

BROWN, DAEQUON et ano

NA, NY

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $2,247.00

BUTTERFIELD, BRANDON J et al

801 INDUSTRIAL BOULEVARD, SMYRNA TN 37167

Favor: KALAMATA CAPITAL GROUP LLC

Attorney: BERKOVITCH & BOUSKILA PLLC

Amount: $40,585.00

CHAMPIONS REALTY AND BUSINESS SERVICES LLC et ano

10210 GORGANS MILL ROAD SUITE 262, WOODLANDS TX 77380

Favor: ZAHAV ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC

Attorney: ISRAEL WEINSTEIN ESQ

Amount: $53,762.50

CONEJO, SILVANO et al

12306 RIPRAP DR, MANOR TX 78653

Favor: ZAHAV ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC

Attorney: ISRAEL WEINSTEIN ESQ

Amount: $16,790.00

FALLING, JORDAN

35 SALORI CT, WEBSTER NY 14580

Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA) N.A.

Attorney: JOSEPH RANALDO ESQ

Amount: $3,416.90

FELIX, DANIEL J et ano

2500 SHALLOWFORD ROAD NE APT 5409, ATLANTA GA 30345

Favor: MADISON ADVANCE LLC

Attorney: ISRAEL WEINSTEIN ESQ

Amount: $8,333.50

GAGE, ALLAN

1693 TURK HILL ROAD, FAIRPORT NY 14450

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

Attorney: MICHAEL J FLORIO ESQ

Amount: $2,799.48

GONZALEZ, LUIS A ADORNO

131 WEEGER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Favor: CAPITAL ONE N.A.

Attorney: SELIP AND STYLIANOU LLP

Amount: $1,852.99

MARVIN, MATTHEW

30 CHADWICK MANOR, FAIRPORT NY 14450

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

Attorney: STEVEN L ROSENTHAL ESQ

Amount: $1,469.35

MURPHY, MANDY

701 ORCHARD DRIVE, LAKEVILLE NY 14480

Favor: MARINER FINANCE LLC

Attorney: ROBERT B GITLIN ESQ

Amount: $1,590.90

PADILLA, ANIBAL J

1529 OLD PENFIELD ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14625

Favor: RIVERA, SONIA M et ano

Amount: $1,417.00

POPLASKI, JENNIFER

84 INDIANA STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: MARINER FINANCE LLC

Attorney: ROBERT B GITLIN ESQ

Amount: $2,641.48

RODRIGUEZ, ERNESTO

115 AUGUSTINE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: MARINER FINANCE LLC

Attorney: ROBERT B GITLIN ESQ

Amount: $3,605.03

SARANGO, MELBA

366 UNIVERSITY AVENUE APARTMENT 5, ROCHESTER NY 14607

Favor: SYNCHRONY BANK

Attorney: SELIP AND STYLIANOU LLP

Amount: $2,915.19

SMITH, GLENN D

915 WINONA BLVD, ROCHESTER NY 14617

Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA) N.A

Attorney: MITCHELL G SLAMOWITZ ESQ

Amount: $20,083.74

TAMANG, JAMES

122 BUCKMAN ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: MARINER FINANCE LLC

Attorney: GITLIN, ROBERT BRIAN

Amount: $850.74

VANORDEN, KIRK D

292 WEXFORD PL, WEBSTER NY 14580

Favor: CAPITAL ONE N.A.

Attorney: MITCHELL G SLAMOWITZ ESQ

Amount: $3,656.85

WILLIAMS, DOMINIQUE J

873 WOODBINE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: CITIBANK N.A.

Attorney: JASON KIM ESQ

Amount: $6,492.24

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT

STREET, ROSETTA

Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC