Teen arrested after a guard shot breaking up a fight outside a New York high school football game

By: Associated Press and Lawyers USA//September 11, 2023

UTICA, N.Y. (AP) — A 16-year-old was arrested for shooting a school security guard who was breaking up a fight outside a high school football game in central New York, police said.

The security guard was shot in the back of the head Saturday afternoon outside Proctor High School in Utica. He was hospitalized in critical but stable condition and expected to make a full recovery, city police said in statements over the weekend.

A game with Binghamton High School was in its final moments when the fight broke out in the parking lot outside the stadium. At least two of the school’s security employees got involved to stop the fight when shots were fired and the unidentified guard was hit.

The teen suspect was arrested on second-degree attempted murder and other charges. Police said they could not identify the teen because of his age but said he was not a current student at Proctor High School and was enrolled in an alternative educational program.

