Phillips Lytle LLP names new managing partner

By: Daily Record Staff//September 12, 2023

Phillips Lytle LLP has appointed Douglas W. Dimitroff, a longtime partner, to become the new managing partner, effective Jan. 1.

Dimitroff, who has had a 33-year career with Phillips Lytle, will take over for Kevin M. Hogan, who has served as managing partner since 2017.

“I am truly honored to lead this exceptional firm and continue our longstanding commitment to our clients, colleagues and community,” Dimitroff said in a news release.

“Since joining Phillips Lytle, the firm has empowered me to deliver the highest levels of client service, inspire teams to exceed ambitious goals, and strengthen the communities where we live and work,” he said.

Dimitroff previously led Phillips Lytle’s land, environment, and energy practice group.

Among the highlights of his legal career, Dimitroff launched and built Phillips Lytle’s telecommunications practice, starting with just a few clients, and growing it to serve a wide range of national companies.

Dimitroff served as a committee chair with the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, D.C., and earlier this year, the telecommunications practice was ranked in The Legal 500.

He previously served as the Albany office leader, and currently is the Washington, D.C. office leader.

Dimitroff serves as chair of Invest Buffalo Niagara, the regional economic development organization for western New York, and he is a board member and founder of the New York State Wireless Association.

Dimitroff received his law degree from the State University of New York at Buffalo Law School and his bachelor’s degree from the University of Rochester.

