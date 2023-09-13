Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Fourth Department – Slip and fall: Reitzel v. Derycke

By: Daily Record Staff//September 13, 2023

Home>Case Digests>Appellate Division, Fourth Dept.>

Fourth Department – Slip and fall: Reitzel v. Derycke

Fourth Department – Slip and fall: Reitzel v. Derycke

By: Daily Record Staff//September 13, 2023

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Slip and fall

Recurring dangerous condition – Notice

Reitzel v. Derycke

CA 22-01224

Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County

Background: The plaintiff commenced a premises liability action seeking damages for injuries he sustained while returning to his delivery truck after delivering a package at the defendants’ home. He alleged that he slipped on ice-and snow-covered gravel. The plaintiff appealed from an order dismissing his complaint for failure to prosecute.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the defendants did not have actual knowledge of any ongoing and recurring dangerous condition. The court noted that the defendant testified that snow removal efforts could displace gravel but he raked stone back into the driveway in the spring.

Janet M. Izzo, of Gillette & Izzo Law Office, for the plaintiff-appellant; Maureen G. Fatcheric, of Costello, Cooney & Fearon, for the defendants-respondents.

Submitted

-

Related Content

Fourth Department – Sufficiency of indictment: People v. Reid

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sufficiency of indictment D[...]

September 13, 2023

Fourth Department – Medical marijuana: Moran-Ruiz v. Ontario County

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Medical marijuana Collectiv[...]

September 12, 2023

Fourth Department – Workers’ Compensation: Miller v. W Services Group

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Workers’ Compensation Lien [...]

September 12, 2023

Fourth Department – Easements by necessity: Meadows v. Eckert

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Easements by necessity Cont[...]

September 11, 2023

Fourth Department – Woman-owned business enterprise: MDS Associates Inc. v. NYS Dept. of Econo...

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Woman-owned business enterpris[...]

September 11, 2023

Fourth Department – 440.10 motion: People v. Maul

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department 440.10 motion Fact finding [...]

September 11, 2023

Case Digests

See all Case Digests

On The Move

Law News

See All Law News

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...