Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Last trial in Michigan governor kidnapping plot heads to closing arguments

By: Associated Press and Lawyers USA//September 13, 2023

Home>News>

Last trial in Michigan governor kidnapping plot heads to closing arguments

Last trial in Michigan governor kidnapping plot heads to closing arguments

By: Associated Press and Lawyers USA//September 13, 2023

A jury was set to hear closing arguments Wednesday in the fourth trial connected to a scheme by anti-government extremists to kidnap Michigan’s governor and inspire a civil war just ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

William Null, twin brother Michael Null and Eric Molitor are the last of 14 men to face charges in state or federal court.

They were not among the main group of six people charged with a kidnapping conspiracy in federal court. Instead, they’re accused of having a supporting role by participating in militia-style drills and taking rides to see Whitmer’s vacation home in Antrim County.

Molitor, 39, and William Null, 41, acknowledged the road trips but told jurors they didn’t really understand the purpose. William Null said he was regularly exposed to “crazy talk” by pot-puffing plot leaders Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. and didn’t think it was too serious until conversations turned to explosives.

Michael Null, 41, declined to testify in his own defense but has denied wrongdoing through his attorney. The trial was held in Bellaire, Michigan, 250 miles (402 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

William Null said he probably should have contacted police at some point. But during tense cross-examination, prosecutor William Rollstin reminded him of his anti-government views on social media and disgust for Whitmer, especially her COVID-19 restrictions.

“You’re going to meet with a bunch of terrorists, aren’t you?” Rollstin said to Null, referring to a summer 2020 meeting of militia leaders at a Dublin, Ohio, hotel.

The government’s main witnesses were an FBI agent and Dan Chappel, an Army veteran who agreed to work as an informant. He has been a critical witness at every trial, describing hours of secretly recorded conversations and countless text messages.

Informants and undercover FBI agents were inside the group for months before arrests ended the scheme in October 2020. Whitmer was not physically harmed.

Nine men have been convicted, either through guilty pleas or at three trials, while two have been acquitted.

After the plot was thwarted, Whitmer blamed then-President Donald Trump, saying he had given “comfort to those who spread fear and hatred and division.” Out of office, Trump called the kidnapping plan a “fake deal” in 2022.

 

i

Related Content

$1.5 million judgment issued in federal lawsuit

Part of a federal lawsuit filed by the family of a woman fatally shot in her own home by a Canandaigua police [...]

September 13, 2023

NYC pension funds and state of Oregon sue Fox over 2020 election coverage

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City's pension funds and the state of Oregon sued Fox Corporation on Tuesday, alleg[...]

September 13, 2023

Family, friends gather to celebrate Rowan Wilson’s ascension to chief judge of New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Family, friends and state lawmakers gathered Tuesday for a ceremony celebrating the asce[...]

September 13, 2023
The proposed STAMP site is shown from above, with buildings superimposed. (Photo provided)

Orleans County lawsuit against Genesee County threatens STAMP development

A lawsuit by Orleans County officials threatens to put the kibosh on a major economic development project in G[...]

September 12, 2023
Five Star Bank has filed a malpractice lawsuit against Harter Secrest & Emery LLP for its alleged mishandling of a class-action case in a Pennsylvania court.

Five Star Bank suing Harter Secrest & Emery LLP over alleged mishandling of PA case

Five Star Bank has filed a malpractice lawsuit against Harter Secrest & Emery LLP for its alleged mishandl[...]

September 12, 2023
Douglas W. Dimitroff

Phillips Lytle LLP names new managing partner

Phillips Lytle LLP has appointed a longtime partner to become its new managing partner, effective Jan. 1.

September 12, 2023

Case Digests

See all Case Digests

On The Move

Law News

See All Law News

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...