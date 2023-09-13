Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

NYC pension funds and state of Oregon sue Fox over 2020 election coverage

By: Associated Press and Lawyers USA//September 13, 2023

Home>News>

NYC pension funds and state of Oregon sue Fox over 2020 election coverage

News headlines scroll above the Fox News studios in the News Corporation headquarters building in New York, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. Fox contributor Rod Wheeler, who worked on the Seth Rich case, claims Fox News fabricated quotes implicating the murdered Democratic National Committee staffer in the Wikileaks scandal and that President Donald Trump pressured Fox to publish the story. He sued Fox for defamation on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NYC pension funds and state of Oregon sue Fox over 2020 election coverage

By: Associated Press and Lawyers USA//September 13, 2023

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s pension funds and the state of Oregon sued Fox Corporation on Tuesday, alleging the company harmed investors by allowing Fox News to broadcast falsehoods about the 2020 election that exposed the network to defamation lawsuits.

The lawsuit, filed in Delaware, accuses the company of inviting defamation claims by amplifying conspiracy theories about the election, including a suit Fox News agreed to settle for nearly $800 million with the voting machine company Dominion Voting Systems.

“Fox’s board of directors has blatantly disregarded the need for journalistic standards and failed to put safeguards in place despite having a business model that invites defamation litigation,” said New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, who manages the city’s pension funds.

A spokesperson for Fox Corporation declined to comment.

New York City’s pension funds are long-term shareholders of Fox Corporation, with shares valued at $28.1 million as of the end of July. Oregon holds shares in the company worth approximately $5.2 million.

The complaint, which does not specify what damages it seeks, alleges Fox’s board decided to broadcast former President Donald Trump’s election falsehoods in order to satisfy his supporters, while knowing that doing so would expose the company to lawsuits.

“Defendants chose to invite robust defamation claims, with potentially huge financial liability and potentially larger business repercussions, rather than disappoint viewers of Fox News,” the lawsuit said.

In April, Fox News agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems $787.5 million to avert a trial in the voting machine company’s lawsuit that would have exposed how the network promoted lies about the 2020 presidential election.

Dominion had argued that the news outlet damaged its reputation by airing phony conspiracy theories that its equipment switched votes from Trump to Democrat Joe Biden.

Lachlan Murdoch, chair and CEO of Fox Corp., said when the settlement was announced that it avoided “the acrimony of a divisive trial and a multiyear appeal process, a decision clearly in the best interests of the company and its shareholders.”

Another voting machine company, Smartmatic USA, also sued Fox News over its coverage of election conspiracy theories.

In a statement, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said the Fox breached its fiduciary duties by disregarding legal risks.

“The directors’ choices exposed themselves and the company to liability and exposed their shareholders to significant risks,” she said. “That is the crux of our lawsuit, and we look forward to making our case in court.”

n

Related Content

$1.5 million judgment issued in federal lawsuit

Part of a federal lawsuit filed by the family of a woman fatally shot in her own home by a Canandaigua police [...]

September 13, 2023

Last trial in Michigan governor kidnapping plot heads to closing arguments

A jury was set to hear closing arguments Wednesday in the fourth trial connected to a scheme by anti-governmen[...]

September 13, 2023

Family, friends gather to celebrate Rowan Wilson’s ascension to chief judge of New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Family, friends and state lawmakers gathered Tuesday for a ceremony celebrating the asce[...]

September 13, 2023
The proposed STAMP site is shown from above, with buildings superimposed. (Photo provided)

Orleans County lawsuit against Genesee County threatens STAMP development

A lawsuit by Orleans County officials threatens to put the kibosh on a major economic development project in G[...]

September 12, 2023
Five Star Bank has filed a malpractice lawsuit against Harter Secrest & Emery LLP for its alleged mishandling of a class-action case in a Pennsylvania court.

Five Star Bank suing Harter Secrest & Emery LLP over alleged mishandling of PA case

Five Star Bank has filed a malpractice lawsuit against Harter Secrest & Emery LLP for its alleged mishandl[...]

September 12, 2023
Douglas W. Dimitroff

Phillips Lytle LLP names new managing partner

Phillips Lytle LLP has appointed a longtime partner to become its new managing partner, effective Jan. 1.

September 12, 2023

Case Digests

See all Case Digests

On The Move

Law News

See All Law News

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...