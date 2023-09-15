Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

As captured fugitive resumes sentence in the US, homicide in his native Brazil remains unsolved

By: Associated Press and Lawyers USA//September 15, 2023

Home>News>

As captured fugitive resumes sentence in the US, homicide in his native Brazil remains unsolved

Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Avondale Pa., on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. The convicted murderer was captured Wednesday after eluding hundreds of searchers for two weeks. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

As captured fugitive resumes sentence in the US, homicide in his native Brazil remains unsolved

By: Associated Press and Lawyers USA//September 15, 2023

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — When the Brazilian prosecutor in charge of a homicide case targeting Danelo Cavalcante saw footage of the 34-year-old crabwalk out of a U.S. prison last month, he thought the fugitive might try to head home, where he stood to receive a considerably lighter sentence.

Cavalcante fled Brazil in 2018, several months after allegedly shooting a man whose family members said owed him money. Today, Cavalcante faces life in a U.S. cell for the brutal killing of his girlfriend.

“I thought he wanted to escape to Brazil,” Tocantins state prosecutor Rafael Pinto Alamy told The Associated Press on Thursday. “He would have to comply with the prison rules here, which are much more lenient.”

A court hearing in Cavalcante’s Brazilian homicide case has been set for Oct. 11. The case is expected to go to a jury, probably next year, Alamy and Cavalcante’s lawyer told the AP.

Brazil does not deliver life sentences. Even had Cavalcante been sentenced to the maximum 30 years, Alamy said, he might have been able to walk free after some 12 years with reductions for good behavior.

Just after midnight on Nov. 5, 2017, Cavalcante allegedly killed a man outside a restaurant in Figueiropolis, a small rural town of about 5,200 inhabitants in Tocantins, a state in Brazil’s hinterland.

The 20-year-old victim, Valter Júnior Moreira dos Reis, was shot five times, according to a police report seen by the AP. His sister later told officers she thought Cavalcante had attacked him because of a debt her brother owed him related to damage done to a car, the report read.

Authorities in Brazil opened an investigation and, within a week, a judge had ordered his preventive arrest, documents show. Law enforcement was not able to find Cavalcante, who was not from the area.

According to the Brazilian investigative television show Fantastico, Cavalcante was able to travel to capital Brasilia in January 2018. It is unclear whether he used fake documents to travel, but he was only included in a national warrant information system in June of that year, the prosecutor working on the case told the AP.

Cavalcante’s lawyer, Magnus Lourenço, said he was unsure his client would be notified of the October court hearing in time, and that it might be delayed.

-

Related Content

Health Department fine annulled

A state appeals court has cancelled a fine imposed against a Rochester nursing home by the state Health Depart[...]

September 15, 2023

Hochul signs more employee protections into law

New legislation signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul requires employers to provide information on unemployment[...]

September 15, 2023

ExxonMobil buys former Vacuum Oil properties in Rochester from Masaschi LLC

Two properties at the former site of Vacuum Oil on Flint Street in Rochester, once the target of redevelopment[...]

September 15, 2023
In this Aug. 6 file photo, New York State Attorney General Letitia James adjusts her glasses during a press conference in New York. New York may have undercounted COVID-19 deaths of nursing home residents by as much as 50%, the state’s attorney general said in a report released Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. James has, for months, been examining discrepancies between the number of deaths being reported by the state’s Department of Health, and the number of deaths reported by the homes themselves. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

Deal reached to protect reproductive health care rights at Jefferson County jail

An agreement has been reached with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to protect incarcerated individuals[...]

September 14, 2023
Electronic waste (Photo by John Cameron on Unsplash)

Rochester e-waste firm, employee plead guilty to environmental law violations

A Rochester company and one of its leaders have pleaded guilty in Wayne County Court for their roles in the il[...]

September 14, 2023

Appeals court to quickly consider Trump’s presidential immunity claim in sex abuse case

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court will quickly consider former President Donald Trump's claim that pre[...]

September 14, 2023

Case Digests

See all Case Digests

On The Move

Law News

See All Law News

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...