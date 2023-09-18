Matthew M. Simmonds | Underberg & Kessler LLP

New Hire

Matthew M. Simmonds, Senior Counsel, Litigation Practice Group

Underberg & Kessler LLP

Underberg & Kessler LLP is pleased to announce that Matthew M. Simmonds has joined the Firm as Senior Counsel in the Litigation Practice Group. Matt is a former Appellate Court attorney who brings extensive experience to the Firm’s litigation team. During his 18 years with the Appellate Division of the New York State Supreme Court, Fourth Judicial Department, and the Florida First District Court of Appeal, he handled thousands of cases in nearly every area of civil and criminal law. Matt’s experience gives him the unique advantage of understanding how judges may approach a case, as well as the ability to help his clients chart the most beneficial procedural course. Matt earned his B.A. from Vanderbilt University and his J.D., magna cum laude, from the Florida State University College of Law. He is a member of the Monroe County Bar Association. Announce your new employees, promotions, board positions, community notes and leaders in your organization to The Daily Record’s influential audience. The information in On the Move is provided by the submitter.

Click here to make an On the Move submission.