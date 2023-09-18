Renee Segina Moore | Underberg & Kessler LLP

New Hire

Renee Segina Moore, Associate, Litigation and Creditors’ Rights Practice

Underberg & Kessler LLP

Underberg & Kessler LLP is pleased to announce that Renee Segina Moore has joined the Firm as an Associate in the Litigation and Creditors’ Rights Practice Groups. Drawing on her background as a Certified Public Accountant, Renee leverages her audit and accounting experience to provide clients with the unique perspective of an attorney who not only understands the legal side of disputes, but also any financial implications critical to achieving client objectives. Renee earned her B.S. from the University at Buffalo and her J.D. from the University at Buffalo School of Law. She is a member of the Monroe County Bar Association and the Rochester City Ballet Board of Directors.