Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Renee Segina Moore | Underberg & Kessler LLP

By: Daily Record Staff//September 18, 2023

Home>On the Move>

Renee Segina Moore | Underberg & Kessler LLP

Renee Segina Moore | Underberg & Kessler LLP

By: Daily Record Staff//September 18, 2023

New Hire

Segina Moore

Renee Segina Moore, Associate, Litigation and Creditors’ Rights Practice

Underberg & Kessler LLP

Underberg & Kessler LLP is pleased to announce that Renee Segina Moore has joined the Firm as an Associate in the Litigation and Creditors’ Rights Practice Groups. Drawing on her background as a Certified Public Accountant, Renee leverages her audit and accounting experience to provide clients with the unique perspective of an attorney who not only understands the legal side of disputes, but also any financial implications critical to achieving client objectives. Renee earned her B.S. from the University at Buffalo and her J.D. from the University at Buffalo School of Law. She is a member of the Monroe County Bar Association and the Rochester City Ballet Board of Directors.

Announce your new employees, promotions, board positions, community notes and leaders in your organization to The Daily Record’s influential audience. The information in On the Move is provided by the submitter.

Click here to make an On the Move submission.

-

Related Content

Matthew M. Simmonds | Underberg & Kessler LLP

New Hire [caption id="attachment_493274" align="alignleft" width="300"] Simmonds[/caption] Matthew M. Si[...]

September 18, 2023

Chanel McCarthy | Gross Shuman P.C.

[caption id="attachment_492836" align="alignleft" width="220"] McCarthy[/caption] Chanel T. McCarthy joined[...]

September 1, 2023

Carolynn E. Grennell | Gross Shuman P.C.

Carolynn E. Grennell has joined Gross Shuman P.C. as an associate attorney. Her legal practice focuses on [...]

September 1, 2023

Nathan Shoff | Lacy Katzen LLP

[caption id="attachment_490479" align="alignleft" width="237"] Shoff[/caption] Lacy Katzen LLP is happy to [...]

June 28, 2023

Lacy Katzen LLP | Taylor Frank

[caption id="attachment_490478" align="alignleft" width="256"] Frank[/caption] Taylor Frank has joined Lacy[...]

June 28, 2023

Wesley Clark & Peshkin | Jeff Gerace,

[caption id="attachment_489541" align="alignleft" width="235"] Gerace[/caption] Wesley Clark & Peshkin [...]

May 25, 2023

Case Digests

See all Case Digests

On The Move

Law News

See All Law News

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...