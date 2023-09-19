Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Fourth Department – Out-of-possession landlord: Truax v. M.D. Meyer’s Properties

By: Daily Record Staff//September 19, 2023

Home>Case Digests>Appellate Division, Fourth Dept.>

Fourth Department – Out-of-possession landlord: Truax v. M.D. Meyer’s Properties

Fourth Department – Out-of-possession landlord: Truax v. M.D. Meyer’s Properties

By: Daily Record Staff//September 19, 2023

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Out-of-possession landlord

Contractual obligation – Exceptions

Truax v. M.D. Meyer’s Properties

CA 22-00986

Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County

Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking damages after he was injured by an icicle that fell from the roof of a building, striking his head. The building was owned by the defendant and leased to the plaintiff’s employer. The defendant appealed from the denial of its summary judgment motion.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that as the plaintiff is alleging that the injury was caused either by a dereliction of the defendant’s contractual obligation to properly maintain the roof or through faulty construction and design, issues of fact were raised as to whether the roof was negligently maintained or constructed. The plaintiff submitted an expert affidavit that the ice accumulation was due to a faulty roof design and inadequate maintenance. The lease agreement upon which the defendant relies upon to demonstrate it was an out-of-possession landlord included an exception for the repair and replacement of structural elements and roof and repair and replacement work.

Richard C. Brister, of the Law Offices of Jordan Dipalma, for the defendant-appellant; Stephanie Viscelli, of Stanley Law Offices, for the plaintiff-respondent.

Submitted

-

Related Content

Fourth Department – Labor Law: Verdugo v. Fox Building Group

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Labor Law Safety devices �[...]

September 19, 2023

Fourth Department – Discovery: Sylvester v. Sanders

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Discovery Order of Protecti[...]

September 18, 2023

Fourth Department – Out-of-possession landlord: Smith v. Marshall Farms Group, et al.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Out-of-possession landlord [...]

September 18, 2023

Fourth Department – Court of Claims: Santiago v. State of New York

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Court of Claims Late notice[...]

September 15, 2023

Fourth Department – Peremptory challenge: People v. Santiago

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Peremptory challenge Juror�[...]

September 15, 2023

Fourth Department – Negligence: Scime v. Hale Northeastern

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Negligence Issue of fact �[...]

September 15, 2023

Case Digests

See all Case Digests

On The Move

Law News

See All Law News

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...