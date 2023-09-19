Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Hemenway to lead Buffalo office of Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

John G. Horn now leads inclusion and equity committee

By: Bennett Loudon//September 19, 2023

Home>Law>

Hemenway to lead Buffalo office of Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Hemenway

Hemenway to lead Buffalo office of Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

John G. Horn now leads inclusion and equity committee

By: Bennett Loudon//September 19, 2023

Amy L. Hemenway has been named partner-in-charge of the Buffalo office of Harter Secrest & Emery LLP.

Hemenway, a partner in the firm’s labor and employment practice, will replace John G. Horn, who has served as the Buffalo office partner-in-charge since 2009, and who was recently named chairman of the firm’s inclusion and equity committee.

Hemenway

“In her nearly 20 years with Harter Secrest & Emery, Amy has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills as a labor and employment lawyer, and a strong commitment to the firm and to the western New York community,” said Harter Secrest & Emery managing partner Craig S. Wittlin.

“I would like to thank John Horn for the unwavering enthusiasm he brought to the position, and for steering the growth of the office and firm in the Buffalo-Niagara region for the last 15 years,” Wittlin said.

As partner-in-charge of the Buffalo office, Hemenway will be responsible for the strategic growth of the Buffalo office and will oversee its day-to-day operations.

“It is a privilege to serve in this capacity. Our Buffalo office is an integral part of Harter Secrest & Emery’s success and future,” Hemenway said.

“As we continue to grow, I look forward to working with my colleagues to build on the firm’s strong foundation as we continue to meet and exceed the varied and evolving legal needs of our clients, support the growth and development of our people, and expand our presence in and support for Western New York,” she said.

Hemenway joined Harter Secrest & Emery in 2004 and was elected to the firm’s partnership in 2013. She counsels national and regional employers on all aspects of employment and labor law, including contracts, wage and hour issues, discrimination and harassment matters, and conducting workplace investigations.

In addition, Hemenway represents clients in individual and class-action discrimination claims, collective bargaining, grievance/arbitration proceedings, and administrative proceedings and audits, including proceedings of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, United States and New York state departments of labor, and the National Labor Relations Board.

Hemenway is the recipient of the 2021 Champions for Justice Immigration Award from the Erie County Bar Association Volunteer Lawyers Project.

Harter Secrest & Emery opened its Buffalo office in 1995 with three attorneys and has grown into one of the region’s leading law firms.

Today, Harter Secrest & Emery’s Buffalo attorneys provide a full range of corporate legal services to a long list of local, regional, national, and international clients. The firm has operated from its current office at 50 Fountain Plaza in downtown Buffalo since 2016.

Harter Secrest & Emery also has offices in Rochester, Albany, Corning, and New York City.

[email protected] / (585) 232-2035

g

Related Content

Banned professor sues SUNY Fredonia leaders

A philosophy professor at SUNY Fredonia who was banned after questioning the moral argument against adult-chil[...]

September 18, 2023
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks to reporters about legislation passed during a special legislative session, in the Red Room at the state Capitol in Albany, New York, on on July 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

Hochul signs law requiring unemployment insurance information from employers

Employers must provide information on unemployment insurance when there are separations or when a reduction of[...]

September 15, 2023

Appeals court cancels fine against Rochester nursing home

A New York appeals court has canceled a fine imposed against a Rochester nursing home by the state Health Depa[...]

September 15, 2023
In this Aug. 6 file photo, New York State Attorney General Letitia James adjusts her glasses during a press conference in New York. New York may have undercounted COVID-19 deaths of nursing home residents by as much as 50%, the state’s attorney general said in a report released Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. James has, for months, been examining discrepancies between the number of deaths being reported by the state’s Department of Health, and the number of deaths reported by the homes themselves. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

Deal reached to protect reproductive health care rights at Jefferson County jail

An agreement has been reached with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to protect incarcerated individuals[...]

September 14, 2023

$1.5M settlement reached in fatal shooting by Canandaigua police officer

Part of a federal lawsuit filed by the family of a woman fatally shot in her own home by a Canandaigua police [...]

September 13, 2023
The proposed STAMP site is shown from above, with buildings superimposed. (Photo provided)

Orleans County lawsuit against Genesee County threatens STAMP development

A lawsuit by Orleans County officials threatens to put the kibosh on a major economic development project in G[...]

September 12, 2023

Case Digests

See all Case Digests

On The Move

Law News

See All Law News

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...