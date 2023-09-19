Hemenway to lead Buffalo office of Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

John G. Horn now leads inclusion and equity committee

Amy L. Hemenway has been named partner-in-charge of the Buffalo office of Harter Secrest & Emery LLP.

Hemenway, a partner in the firm’s labor and employment practice, will replace John G. Horn, who has served as the Buffalo office partner-in-charge since 2009, and who was recently named chairman of the firm’s inclusion and equity committee.

“In her nearly 20 years with Harter Secrest & Emery, Amy has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills as a labor and employment lawyer, and a strong commitment to the firm and to the western New York community,” said Harter Secrest & Emery managing partner Craig S. Wittlin.

“I would like to thank John Horn for the unwavering enthusiasm he brought to the position, and for steering the growth of the office and firm in the Buffalo-Niagara region for the last 15 years,” Wittlin said.

As partner-in-charge of the Buffalo office, Hemenway will be responsible for the strategic growth of the Buffalo office and will oversee its day-to-day operations.

“It is a privilege to serve in this capacity. Our Buffalo office is an integral part of Harter Secrest & Emery’s success and future,” Hemenway said.

“As we continue to grow, I look forward to working with my colleagues to build on the firm’s strong foundation as we continue to meet and exceed the varied and evolving legal needs of our clients, support the growth and development of our people, and expand our presence in and support for Western New York,” she said.

Hemenway joined Harter Secrest & Emery in 2004 and was elected to the firm’s partnership in 2013. She counsels national and regional employers on all aspects of employment and labor law, including contracts, wage and hour issues, discrimination and harassment matters, and conducting workplace investigations.

In addition, Hemenway represents clients in individual and class-action discrimination claims, collective bargaining, grievance/arbitration proceedings, and administrative proceedings and audits, including proceedings of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, United States and New York state departments of labor, and the National Labor Relations Board.

Hemenway is the recipient of the 2021 Champions for Justice Immigration Award from the Erie County Bar Association Volunteer Lawyers Project.

Harter Secrest & Emery opened its Buffalo office in 1995 with three attorneys and has grown into one of the region’s leading law firms.

Today, Harter Secrest & Emery’s Buffalo attorneys provide a full range of corporate legal services to a long list of local, regional, national, and international clients. The firm has operated from its current office at 50 Fountain Plaza in downtown Buffalo since 2016.

Harter Secrest & Emery also has offices in Rochester, Albany, Corning, and New York City.

