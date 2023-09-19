Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Second Circuit – In personam jurisdiction: Kaplan v. Bank Saderat PLC

By: Daily Record Staff//September 19, 2023

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

In personam jurisdiction

Transfer of venue

Kaplan v. Bank Saderat PLC

22-1122-cv

Judges Cabranes, Lynch, and Lohier

Background: The plaintiffs are American victims of terror attacks in Israel. They appeal from the dismissal of their complaint for lack of in personam jurisdiction over a bank associated with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Ruling: The Second Circuit vacated and remanded. The court held that the district court relied upon the erroneous finding that the defendant bank had successfully challenged personal jurisdiction in the District of Columbia before the case was transferred to New York.

Robert J. Tolchin, The Berkman Law Office, for the plaintiffs-appellants.

