Don't Miss
Home / News / Former Erie County Democratic Party chair indicted in bribery scheme

Former Erie County Democratic Party chair indicted in bribery scheme

By: Daily Record Staff October 6, 2017 0

Former Erie County Democratic Party chair G. Steven Pigeon has been charged in an eight-count indictment accusing him of bribing a state Supreme Court justice. Pigeon, 56, of Buffalo, was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit bribery and honest services wire fraud, three counts of honest services wire fraud, one count of federal programs bribery and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo