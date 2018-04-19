Don't Miss
Buffalo man admits to tax evasion

By: Daily Record Staff April 19, 2018 0

A Buffalo man has admitted to tax evasion in federal court. Dorian Wills, 52, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Wills faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Between April 2010 and October 2013, Wills operated a debt-collection business under various names. ...

