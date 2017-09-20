Don't Miss
Law

New pricing models help lawyers garner more business

Some say clients more engaged when they don’t worry about billable time

By: Special to The Daily Record SHEILA LIVADAS September 20, 2017 0

Once the backbone of pricing for legal services, the billable hour is no longer the only fee model at most Rochester-area law firms. Clients clamoring for cost certainty during the recession helped usher in other fee agreements and forced firms to refocus on value. Still, alternative fee arrangements are not just about the bottom line. Clients ...

