Don't Miss
Home / News / Washington’s attorney general opens probe into sexual abuse by Catholic clergy

Washington’s attorney general opens probe into sexual abuse by Catholic clergy

By: The Washington Post Peter Jamison and Michelle Boorstein October 24, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine said Tuesday that his office has launched an investigation into sexual abuse by Catholic clergy in the Archdiocese of Washington, the latest in a string of state-level law enforcement officials now looking into the Catholic Church's handling of abuse complaints. The investigation, announced by Racine at a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo