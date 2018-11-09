Don't Miss
Home / News / Elected officials face dilemma over social media

Elected officials face dilemma over social media

By: The Washington Post Ann E. Marimow November 9, 2018 0

The day before she was sworn in to public office, Phyllis J. Randall created a new Facebook page and encouraged citizens to share criticism and compliments. A month later, Randall deleted what she deemed a “slanderous”accusation delivered anonymously and aimed at someone other than her. She blocked the commenter from her page. The ban was brief, no ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo