Don't Miss
Home / News / Major drug dealers convicted

Major drug dealers convicted

By: Daily Record Staff December 21, 2018 0

Two men connected to the El Chapo Mexican drug cartel have been convicted of drug charges in Buffalo. After an eight week trial, a federal jury convicted Herman E. Aguirre, of Brea, Calif., and Troy R. Gillon, of Lockport, Niagara County, of narcotics conspiracy. Aguirre also was also convicted of operating a continuing criminal enterprise and money ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo