Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / White Collar Corner: Fraud, Executive Law § 63(12)’s summary enforcement procedures and the FCA

White Collar Corner: Fraud, Executive Law § 63(12)’s summary enforcement procedures and the FCA

By: Daily Record Staff Alan Bozer and John Murray March 26, 2019 0

We previously wrote about the New York attorney general’s (NYAG) broad investigatory powers under Section 63(12) of the Executive Law. Section 63(12) allows the NYAG, on short notice and without commencing a court proceeding, to issue subpoenas for documents and to take sworn testimony when investigating alleged fraud in New York State. Due to the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo