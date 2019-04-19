Don't Miss
Home / News / MCBA New Admittee Night

MCBA New Admittee Night

By: lisagranite April 19, 2019 0

The Young Lawyers Section of the Monroe County Bar Association hosted a New Admittee Night at Radio Social with bowling and munchies. Pictured from left to right are: Mike Ansaldi, Mike Geraci, Mike Dollinger, Greg Fassler, and Jessica Clemente, the incoming chair of the Young Lawyers Section. The event was sponsored by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo