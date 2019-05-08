Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Real Estate Law: Going for the green: New York takes dead aim at golf course valuations in dispute with Trump

Real Estate Law: Going for the green: New York takes dead aim at golf course valuations in dispute with Trump

By: Daily Record Staff Karianne M. Polimeni May 8, 2019 0

An ongoing legal dispute over a golf course owned by President Donald Trump has opened the door for New York State legislators to propose what many are calling the “Golf Tax Bill” — a bill that could result in significant real property tax increases on golf courses. The proposed legislation, Senate Bill S4420 and Assembly Bill ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo