Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Real Estate Law: You’ve got mail: bringing New York’s self-storage industry into the 21st century

Real Estate Law: You’ve got mail: bringing New York’s self-storage industry into the 21st century

By: Daily Record Staff Patrick Quigley August 5, 2019 0

The self-storage industry can be full of surprises. As any viewer of the show “Storage Wars” can tell, you don’t always know what’s behind those locked doors. But, not all surprises are tucked away in the storage units. In fact, the industry has recently seen a big surprise come from Albany. After practicing for more than ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo