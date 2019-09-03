Barclay Damon adds 20 attorneys from LeClairRyan

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff September 3, 2019 0

Barclay Damon LLP, which has a Rochester office, has announced the addition of 20 former LeClairRyan, effective Aug. 30, at other offices. The new attorneys include three attorneys in New York City, five in Boston, and 12 in New Haven, Conn. The additions strengthen areas of strategic growth for the firm, including bankruptcy, labor and employment, higher ...

