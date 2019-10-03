fbpx
Governor: New York sees drop in new HIV diagnoses

By: The Associated Press October 3, 2019

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo says new state figures show the number of new HIV diagnoses has dropped to a new low since the peak of the epidemic. Cuomo in a Wednesday announcement says New York saw 2,481 new HIV diagnoses last year — a 28 percent drop from 2014. The state ...

