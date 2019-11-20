fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded November 4, 2019

Deeds Recorded November 4, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff November 20, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded November 4, 2019              103   NOT PROVIDED CAMPERDONK LLC to HARTMAN, LUCAS J Property Address: 81 BARTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12264 Page: 0475 Tax Account: 135.27-3-78 Full Sale Price: $60,000.00 14420 GILBERT, DAVID A to GILBERT, SANDRA Property Address: 80 LACEY LANE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12264 Page: 0357 Tax Account: 054.01-4-34 Full Sale Price: $1.00 JOHNSON, KEVIN M et ano to BOHN, GRETA R et ano Property ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo