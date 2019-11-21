fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded November 6, 2019

Deeds Recorded November 6, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff November 21, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded November 6, 2019              109   NOT PROVIDED DEBRUYN, JOSEPHINE MARY FRUMUSA et ano to VIVID PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 48 RODNEY LANE, PENFIELD NY Liber: 12265 Page: 0168 Tax Account: 108.08-1-36 Full Sale Price: $1.00 DIG HOLDINGS LLC to NKUYO LLC Property Address: 31 PECK STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12265 Page: 0613 Tax Account: 106.68-1-30 Full Sale Price: $29,900.00 GRAZIANO, GARY A to GRAZIANO, GARY A et ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo